#15 Ranked Gators Earn A Tough Road Win In Starkville

Mississippi State hosted the Florida Men’s Basketball Team on February 18 at Humphrey Coliseum, The Bulldogs looked to end their 3-game losing streak against the #15 ranked Gators, The Young and inexperienced Bulldogs would have to win the Sec Tournament to earn a big spot in the big dance, The Gators Junior Center John Egbunu has gone down with an injury late in the season. The Gators will look for other aspects to fill the presence he had in the paint like Sophomore Forward Kevarrius Hayes to fill the void of losing Egbunu late in the season before the Conference Tournament. The Gators average 80 points per game and their previous game having a 114-point outing against Auburn where held to a low 57 points against the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs lead by Sophomore Guard Q Weatherspoon who scored 17 points against Florida, Gators despite having an 8-point lead at halftime and their biggest lead being 12. The Bulldogs surged late in the game to tie the game at 52 all with 2:24 left in the game. The late run would end, MSU would not score for the rest of the game due to the presence of Forward Kevarrius Hayes down low on the defensive end to hold off the Bulldogs late run and gain a 57-52 road win against a young Mississippi State Team.

By Jaylon Anderson

JA Student Writer