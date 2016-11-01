Air Traffic Control Job

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the opening of a hiring window to begin recruiting 1,400 new air traffic controllers for tower, TRACON and enroute center positions all around the United States.

The window officially opened July 7, and will remain open only until next Friday, July 14.

The vacancy — officially called Air Traffic Control Specialist (Trainee) — is highly competitive. Trainees (or developmentals as they are commonly referred) receive a salary and additional funds to cover living expenses during initial training. Once fully qualified, salaries vary depending upon the working location, but usually exceed $100,000 annually.

There are a few requirements applicants must meet before they fill out the initial paperwork:

Applicants must be U.S. citizens under 31 years of age (controllers still face a mandatory retirement at age 56).

Applicants must pass medical, security and pre-employment tests and speak English clearly enough to be understood on the radio.

Trainees must have at least three years of responsible work prior to applying and be willing to relocate anywhere the agency requires.

Applicants will be separated into two candidate pools. The first will include graduates of an institution participating in the Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI) program who provide an appropriate recommendation, as well as eligible veterans. Pool 2 includes the general public.

Applicants can begin the screening process at USAJOBS.gov. The agency has also created an ATC career background page for applicants.

One of the Jackson Advocate’s writers, Dr. James E. Sulton, III, is also willing to field questions or provide additional information as necessary (james.e.sulton@gmail.com).