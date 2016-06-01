Bulldogs lose home game to Rival Ole Miss in OT, Continue 5 – game losing streak

Starkville, MS – Mississippi State riding a 4-game losing streak after losing a close game against Florida at home on Saturday set out to end the streak against Ole Miss Tuesday night. The Bulldogs looked to gain revenge after suffering a loss at Ole Miss 88-61 earlier in the season; the 27-point loss was MSU’s largest loss of the season.

After the first half, which had MSU leading Ole Miss 25-23, the Bulldogs had 13 turnovers and didn’t hit a single free throw, yet held Ole Miss to 24% shooting from the field.

Xavian Stapleton gave MSU an early surge in the 2nd half scoring 9 early points and a posturizing slam was enough to give energy to the Bulldogs to start a late game comeback.

Senior guard I.J. Ready contributed with 20 points for his season high and late gamer heroics with a lay-up after blowing past Sebastian Saiz of Ole Miss to tie the game at 67 and help the Bulldogs push the game into OT.

But despite MSU pushing the game into OT with a late 2nd half push, the Rebels freshman guard Tyree Breein scored eight straight points, and the Rebels never looked back as their lead built to 77-67. Bulldog efforts would bring the game back close, but Ole Miss would fight off MSU to pull out of Starkville with a hard fought 87-82 win.

MSU losing streak has now carried over to 5 straight games all against SEC opponents ending in similar fashion.

By Jaylon Anderson

JA Student Writer