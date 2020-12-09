Congressman Bennie Thompson and FICO partner to provide financial literacy education to Jacksonians

FICO, the Fair Isaac Corporation founded in 1956 in Silicon Valley, is a leading analytics software firm. FICO will host “Score A Better Future,” a free and exciting virtual event to educate residents in the greater Jackson, Mississippi area about FICO scores on December 9, 2020 from noon until 1:15 p.m. CST.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (2nd District) will open the virtual event to discuss the importance and necessity of Mississippi consumers having an understanding of financial literacy, especially the impact of the FICO credit scores on their financial health with the hopes of equipping and empowering them with the knowledge to build a better financial future.

In an exclusive interview with the Jackson Advocate, Joanne Gaskin, VP of FICO Scores and Analytics, said, “The Score A Better Future program initiative began in 2018 with expressed focus of educating people in local communities to arm them with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health and how the FICO scores affect their ability to acquire credit.”

The Score A Better Future event informs participants about the key ingredients that makeup the FICO Score. Credit experts will separate the myths from facts as to how FICO scores are obtained and utilized when lenders make determinations to approve and deny credit applications.

FICO has partnered with several nonprofits across the U.S. as a follow-up resource. One of those local established and trusted entities is Operation Hope. They will provide participating Jacksonians with one-on-one free appointments. Then, participants will be paired with credit coaches to develop a plan that addresses their individual financial goals.

Some additional nonprofit partners include United Way of the Capital Area, Springboard to Opportunity, Mississippi Council on Economic Education, National Urban League, Mississippi Housing Initiative, Community Students Learning Center, and Consumer Action.

Visit www.scoreabetterfuture.com to register for the virtual event. Learn more about FICO, visit www.fico.com.

Brinda Fuller Willis, Ph.D.

Jackson Advocate Contributing Writer