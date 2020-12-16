TOUGALOO COLLEGE RECEIVES $6 MILLION GIFT FROM PHILANTHROPIST MACKENZIE SCOTT

Tougaloo, Miss., December 16, 2020 – Tougaloo College has announced the awarding of a $6 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The $6 million gift is the single largest gift from an individual donor in the history of Tougaloo College.

“We are deeply grateful to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for her generosity that enables us to advance major initiatives at Tougaloo College,” said President Dr. Carmen J. Walters. This remarkable gift is impactful and ensures the College continues its forward momentum. Furthermore, it will encourage others to join us to further our mission of educating and preparing self-directed leaders capable of navigating a rapidly changing global landscape. This is an incredibly exciting time for Tougaloo College.”

The one-time, $6 million gift will be placed in the recently established Preserving and Advancing Excellence Fund and will be used to support major initiatives at the college.

“We are extremely excited and thankful to receive such a generous gift from writer and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift will allow us to continue and sustain our history of academic excellence and social justice,” said Sandra L. Hodge, vice president for institutional advancement. “These types of investments into Tougaloo College ensures a bright future for the institution to educate the next generation of scholars and leaders.”

For more information on the MacKenzie Scott donation or to provide a generous gift to Tougaloo College, please visit www.tougaloo.edu and click GIVE or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at (601) 977-7871.

About Tougaloo College:

Tougaloo College is a private, independent, liberal arts institution, offering undergraduate degrees in twenty-nine majors in the areas of education, the humanities, natural sciences and social sciences, and graduate degrees in education. Since its founding in 1869, the College has maintained a rich tradition of excellence, relevance, and influence, creating a legacy of distinction in higher

education.

“Where History Meets the Future”